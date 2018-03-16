KING GOAT Streaming “Doldrum Sentinels” Lyric Video

Acclaimed progressive doom-merchants King Goat have streamed a new lyric video. “Doldrum Sentinels” is the first listen from their much-anticipated new LP Debt Of Aeons.

Debt Of Aeons will be released on April 20th via Aural Music, with artwork by acclaimed artist Travis Smith (Opeth, Iced Earth, Katatonia and many more).

In the band's own words, "the album is, in many ways, a reflection of the world in which it was conceived; the result of personal mental decline and the resultant pessimistic view of our species. This negativity permeates the record at an atomic level, seeping from between the riffs and spilling like bile from the lyrics themselves. Our sound further expands on the journey that Conduit began, exploring a multitude of paths to do justice to our vision. Debt Of Aeons is upon us and we're proud to release this record."

Tracklisting:

“Rapture”

“Eremite’s Rest”

“Debt Of Aeons”

“Psychasthenia”

“Doldrum Sentinels”

“-"

“On Dusty Avenues”

“Doldrum Sentinels” lyric video:

Live dates:

April

20 – Leeds, UK – Temple Of Boom

21 – Birmingham, UK – Asylum

22 – London, UK – The Black Heart

28 – Brighton, UK – Green Door Store

(Photo by: Natalie Z Photography)