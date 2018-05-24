KING HEAVY Streaming New Track "(Death Is But An Extreme Form Of) Narcosis"

Belgian/Chilean doomsters King Heavy are streaming the track "(Death Is But An Extreme Form Of) Narcosis", featured on the band's second album Guardian Demons, out on June 8th via Cruz Del Sur Music. Listen below.

Featuring six songs of crushing, epic and mid-paced doom, Guardian Demons was recorded at DM6 Studios in Santiago and features artwork by Alec Zalogin, a close friend of the band.

Comments bassist Daniel Perez Saa: "The cover painting represents the demonic menace and guardian's serenity - a figure that has two appearances depending on the point of view, but always with a sense of impending doom looming at the back. The layout and art vary for every format of the album."

The follow-up to the band's 2015 self-titled album marks a first for King Heavy: vocalist Luce Veldmark joined the band in the studio instead of recording in his home country of Belgium.

Tracklisting:

"Guardian Demon"

"(Death Is But An Extreme Form Of) Narcosis"

"Doom Shall Rise"

"Cult Of The Cloven Hoof"

"Come My Disciples"

"As In A Nightmare"

"(Death Is But An Extreme Form Of) Narcosis":

King Heavy is already prepping live activity in support of Guardian Demons, with dates planned in Chile and Europe for October and November, as well as an appearance at Austrian's Doom Over Vienna festival, which takes place on November 9th - 10th.

Formed in 2012 after a chance meeting between Veldmark and Saa at the Doom Shall Rise festival in Germany, King Heavy signed to Cruz Del Sur Music in 2015. The band also issued the Live In Malta live effort, which was released last year via Hand Dealt Records.