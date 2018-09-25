KING KOBRA Release First Ever Live Album; Audio Preview Available

Legendary band King Kobra, led by legendary drummer Carmine Appice, is releasing its first ever live album, Sweden Rock Live, available now for preview and download across all streaming platforms here.

Recorded in 2016 at the Sweden Rock Festival, the album features original members Appice, Johnny Rod, David Michael Phillips, and vocalist Paul Shortino (who has been in King Kobra since 2010). Filling in for Mick Sweda who could not make the festival gig due to prior commitments is Jordan Ziff on lead guitar.

Carmine Appice: "King Kobra always did well in Europe and being able to play 30 years later with the band at one of the best festivals in Europe was a thrill. I put this band together in the '80s; it was great to see that it lasted the test of time."

Johnny Rod: "We played and rocked the house with the audience singing and having a great time. It felt great playing the festival and to know that the fans remembered us. True rock will never die!”

The tracklist is as follows:

"Ready to Strike"

"Tear Down the Walls"

"Knock 'em Dead"

"Shadow Rider"

"Live Forever"

"The Ballad of Johnny Rod"

"Wild Child"

"Hunger"

"Highway Star"

"Heaven and Hell"

- drum solo -

"Raise Your Hands to Rock"

"Turn up the Good Times"

King Kobra was formed in 1984 and led by seasoned drummer Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Cactus, Bogart & Appice, Rod Stewart) after he left Ozzy Osbourne’s band. With Mark Free on vocals, he secured a recording contract with Capitol Records. Appice recruited Keel's guitarist David Michael Phillips, wild-man bassist Johnny Rod, and guitarist Mick Sweda (Bulletboys). King Kobra recorded two acclaimed albums and toured the world supporting formidable headliners KISS, Iron Maiden and Queensryche.

In 1988, Appice received a call from John Sykes and Tony Franklin to join Blue Murder, and after four years King Kobra was solemnly laid to rest. The group, however, returned in 2010 with a new King Kobra line up that featured Carmine Appice on drums, Paul Shortino taking over vocal duties, Mick Sweda on guitar, David Michael Phillips on guitar, and Johnny Rod on bass. Since then they have made two new albums - King Kobra (2011) and King Kobra II (2013) - and have toured in the United States and Europe.