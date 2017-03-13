KING'S X - European Summer Festival And Club Shows Announced
March 13, 2017, 19 minutes ago
World Entertainment Inc. and King's X are thrilled to announce Live All Over Europe 2017 Tour with Kings Of Spade, surrounding the band's festival performances at Sweden Rock, Graspop, and RockFels. Their schedule is currently as follows:
June
9 – Slovesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Downtown Bluesclub
12 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Bierkeller
13 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Slade Rooms
14 – Islington, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
16 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting
17 – Loreley, Germany – RockFels Festival
18 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Hirsch
20 - Paris, France - Le Forum de Vauréal
22 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
23 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival ARF