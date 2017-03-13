KING'S X - European Summer Festival And Club Shows Announced

World Entertainment Inc. and King's X are thrilled to announce Live All Over Europe 2017 Tour with Kings Of Spade, surrounding the band's festival performances at Sweden Rock, Graspop, and RockFels. Their schedule is currently as follows:

June

9 – Slovesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Downtown Bluesclub

12 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Bierkeller

13 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Slade Rooms

14 – Islington, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

16 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

17 – Loreley, Germany – RockFels Festival

18 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Hirsch

20 - Paris, France - Le Forum de Vauréal

22 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

23 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival ARF