KING'S X - European Tour Cancelled Due To Family Emergency; "We Are Truly Heartbroken"

Due to a family emergency, King’s X will be cancelling their upcoming European Tour, including their appearance at the Veruno Prog Rock Festival in Italy.

A message from the band states: "We are truly heartbroken that we will not be able to see all of our European fans, as we have been clamouring for these dates since we announced them. We would like the fans and all those concerned to know the band is OK, please respect the band’s privacy and please give them some time. We are doing everything in our power to reschedule the tour for 2020."

Tickets will remain valid for the new dates, or refunds can be obtained from the point of sale. Stay tuned for updates.