KING'S X Frontman DUG PINNICK To Release Tribute To Jimi Album Honouring JIMI HENDRIX

Legendary King’s X frontman dUg Pinnick will release Tribute To Jimi (Often Imitated But Never Duplicated), a special limited print tribute album to the legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix, on May 18th via Rat Pak Records.

Tribute To Jimi was recorded at Blacksound Studios, Pasadena, CA and was co-produced by dug Pinnick and Michael Parnin and mastered by Kurdt Vanderhoof of Metal Church.

About the release dUg states, "I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, so when Joe at Rat Pak Records brought the idea up to me, I couldn’t wait to get started! We wanted to recreate the analog recording process as closely to the original recordings as possible, so we did our research and tried to use as many of the original effects and equipment that we could find. I’m very happy with how this turned out and I hope everyone enjoys listening to this music as much as I enjoyed recording it in memory of Jimi Hendrix!”

The album is available in various configurations at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Are You Experienced"

"Crosstown Traffic"

"Fire"

"If 6 Was 9"

"Purple Haze"

"Up From The Skies"

"All Along The Watchtower"

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

Lineup:

dUg Pinnick: vocals, rhythm guitars, bass, piano, percussion, kazoo, combs and foot-stomps

Mike Hansen: drums and percussion

Tracey “Spacey T” Singleton: lead and acoustic guitar

Tommy Baldwin: additional lead guitar, background vocals

Mike Farrell: keyboards

Reinhold Schwarzwald: saxophone