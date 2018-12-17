KING'S X - The Oral History Book Due In February

King's X - The Oral History, by Greg Prato. The definitive companion to one of the most acclaimed hard rock acts in the business, based on extensive interviews with the band and dozens of friends and associates. Published February 19th, 2019.

Countless accolades have been bestowed upon King’s X over the years, and, since their formation in 1980, they have grown to become one of the most universally admired in hard rock and heavy metal. But their story is one of many ups and downs, trials and tribulations, and periods of good and bad luck.

This authorized biography examines and explores all aspects of their history, both personally and professionally, and allows the band’s three members - singer/ bassist Doug Pinnick, guitarist Ty Tabor, and drummer Jerry Gaskill - to tell their full story for the first time. It also opens the floor to friends and collaborators, plus some of the many top rock names who are also fans of the band, including Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, The Police’s Andy Summers, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Pantera’s Rex Brown, Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars, and many more.

In addition, King’s X: The Oral History explores the stories behind every single song the band have recorded over the years, while also detailing the creation of each of their twelve albums and offering insight into the influence of religion on their work. It also features memories of the band’s tours with some of rock’s biggest names - including AC/DC, Pearl Jam, and Mötley Crüe - and the events that led to their show-stopping performance at the mammoth Woodstock ’94 festival. Packed full of rare and never-before-seen photographs from throughout their career, and with a foreword by Scott Ian of Anthrax, this is the definitive companion to the band and their music.

"I think they’re easily one of the best rock trios anywhere. I don’t think they’ve been equaled." Andy Summers (The Police)

"They were really ahead of their time. If you listen to the music that followed, they really figured things out that took many bands ten more years to figure out." Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins)

"King’s X’s music will never age. People will never get tired of beautiful harmony vocals and great songs." Richard Christy (Death/Iced Earth/Charred Walls Of The Damned)

"King’s X is a dynamic, soulful band, whose show remains one of the best I’ve ever seen!" Paul Shaffer (Late Show With David Letterman bandleader)