KING'S X - Upcoming UK Shows Sold Out; US Tour Dates Announced
June 12, 2017, an hour ago
King's X are currently on a European tour doing festival and headliner club shows, and they have now updated their schedule with shows in the US. It is now as follows:
June
12 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Bierkeller (few tickets remaining)
13 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Slade Rooms (SOLD OUT)
14 – Islington, UK – Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)
16 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting
17 – Loreley, Germany – RockFels Festival
18 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Hirsch (few tickets remaining)
20 - Paris, France - Le Forum de Vauréal
22 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
23 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival ARF
July
6 - Reggies Rock Club - Chicago, IL
7 - The Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI
8 - The Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
13 - The Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ
14 - The City Winery - New York, NY
15 - Sellersville Theater 1894 - Sellersville, PA