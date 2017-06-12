KING'S X - Upcoming UK Shows Sold Out; US Tour Dates Announced

King's X are currently on a European tour doing festival and headliner club shows, and they have now updated their schedule with shows in the US. It is now as follows:

June

12 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Bierkeller (few tickets remaining)

13 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Slade Rooms (SOLD OUT)

14 – Islington, UK – Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)

16 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

17 – Loreley, Germany – RockFels Festival

18 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Hirsch (few tickets remaining)

20 - Paris, France - Le Forum de Vauréal

22 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

23 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival ARF

July

6 - Reggies Rock Club - Chicago, IL

7 - The Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI

8 - The Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

13 - The Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

14 - The City Winery - New York, NY

15 - Sellersville Theater 1894 - Sellersville, PA