KING SATAN - New Album To Be Released In November Via Inverse Records; Official Video For "All Magick Is Chaos Magick" Posted

Finnish industrial metal / Hellelectro act King Satan is releasing their second full length album, I Want You To Worship Satan, on November 22nd via Inverse Records. They have released a new single entitled "All Magick Is Chaos Magick". Check out the official video below.

Vocalist and the director of music video King Aleister Satan comments: "For 'All Magick Is Chaos Magick' single we wanted to present more occult & mysticism oriented side of our works, and since it had been a while since I had directed a story-based music video I wanted it to be for this song. This said, the same goes with the song itself. I have been asked many times during the King Satan’s existence that 'What is Magick and Chaos Magick for you?' and 'How it is related to the Devil?' which led into the birth of the song, where I answer all this through the orchestration of industrial metal and electronic body music amalgam!"





King Satan is industrial metal band from Tampere, Finland founded in the end of 2015 by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist King Aleister Satan. The band serves eccentric and over-the-top style of harsh extreme metal which is heavily infused with different elements all the way from hard rock and death punk to aggrotech and electro-industrial.



The band gained international attention in the underground metal circles with powerful live performances, controversial music videos and genre-bending debut album, King Fucking Satan (2017). The band’s outspoken attitude towards occult and spiritual anarchy was served in unique blend of electro-metal which appeared to be not alien to neither satire or philosophical sedition.



With several festival shows and touring in Finland and mainland Europe in 2018 together with series of club shows while supporting or sharing stage with such acts as Pain, Perturbator, Carpenter Brut, Hocico, Turmion Kätilöt and Velvet Acid Christ, the band promoted their debut album and gained themselves reputation for being distinctive and energetic live band. With full band line-up, babalonian female voice of keyboardist Katherine Boss and powerful demonic vocals of band’s mastermind King Aleister Satan, the band delivers fierce soundscapes full of excessive synths and bass, electro beats, live drums and heavily distorted guitars that can be consumed both in dance floor and in a moshpit, and which most surely bows to nothing and to no one.



Check out the band's official Facebook page here.