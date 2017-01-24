KING WOMAN Release “Deny” Video

As they prepare for the release of their debut full-length album Created In The Image Of Suffering, Bay Area CA’s King Woman have unveiled an extremely emotional and powerful music video for “Deny”. Vocalist and lyricist Kristina Esfandiari commented:



"The video for ‘Deny' is a depiction of the shadow aspect in Jungian psychology. It's about the inner darkness buried deep within the subconscious. In the video you see this portion of the mind surfacing and coaxing the preacher into his truest form; drawing out the aspects of himself which he loathes because it doesn't fit in with his beliefs.



“In church, I saw others being raised with a rod in their backs, trying to fight their own carnality - buried in shame and guilt. The belief was to deny anything inside of themselves that was considered ugly or wrong, and instead attain a pristine image. With this video we aimed to paint a picture of how tormenting and exhausting it is to wrestle with your true self.”



Director Kevin Haus comments, "I wanted the video to be extreme in all emotional directions, and I think we accomplished that."

Due out February 24th, Created In The Image Of Suffering was recorded with engineer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Wreck & Reference, Oathbreaker) at the Atomic Garden in Palo Alto, CA. Each song evokes rich, gloomy imagery with crumbling washes of blurred, billowing distortion densely layered atop hazy, psychedelic atmospheres that call to mind a surrealistic Black Sabbath fronted by Mazzy Star. Complete with deeply personal, introspective lyrics that serve as a catharsis for years of religious and mental torment, King Woman truly suffer to create their art.



King Woman will tour throughout 2017 in support of Created in the Image of Suffering; they’ll kick off the run with a string of west coast headline dates and have been tapped as support for part of the Oathbreaker U.S. tour in March. Additionally, King Woman will tour Europe with True Widow and select dates with Chelsea Wolfe.

Preorder the new album at this location.

The band's debut EP Doubt (released on leading SF avant-garde imprint The Flenser in 2014) paired weighty subject matter such as religious abuse with cathartic, brooding, and hypnotic songwriting with a transcendental feel. With Esfandiari's lush and dramatic vocals, King Woman go far beyond mere stoner metal. The band's compositions call to mind rich, detailed imagery and powerful atmospheres that elevate their music beyond classification. King Woman’s mystical sound resonated strongly enough to catch the attention of Relapse Records, who signed King Woman in 2016.

Tracklisting:

“Citios” (Digital Bonus Track)

“Utopia”

“Deny”

“Shame”

“Hierophant”

“Worn”

“Manna”

“Hem”

"Deny" video:

“Utopia”:

Tour dates:

February

17 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

24 - Sacramento, CA - Starlite Lounge

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Echo

March

14 - New York, NY - St. Vitus

(Photo - Rob Williamson)