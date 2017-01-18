KING WOMAN Release Trailer For Upcoming “Deny” Music Video

Bay Area-based band, King Woman, have released a trailer for their upcoming video for “Deny”, to be featured on their debut full-length, Created In the Image Of Suffering, out on February 24th via Relapse Records. Watch below:

Listen to the album track “Utopia” below. Pre-order the new album at this location.

Formed in 2009 by Kristina Esfandiari, King Woman began as a solo project then later developed into a full band. Over the course of the last seven years, King Woman have crafted a sound thoroughly their own - a sound that harnesses the elastic textures and temporality of drone and doom metal alongside the strength and evocative power of artists like Mazzy Star, Royal Thunder Grouper, and many more.

The band's debut EP Doubt (released on leading SF avant-garde imprint The Flenser in 2014) paired weighty subject matter such as religious abuse with cathartic, brooding, and hypnotic songwriting with a transcendental feel. With Esfandiari's lush and dramatic vocals, King Woman go far beyond mere stoner metal. The band's compositions call to mind rich, detailed imagery and powerful atmospheres that elevate their music beyond classification. King Woman’s mystical sound resonated strongly enough to catch the attention of Relapse Records, who signed King Woman in 2016.

Tracklisting:

“Citios” (Digital Bonus Track)

“Utopia”

“Deny”

“Shame”

“Hierophant”

“Worn”

“Manna”

“Hem”

“Utopia”:

Tour dates:

February

17 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

24 - Sacramento, CA - Starlite Lounge

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Echo

March

14 - New York, NY - St. Vitus

(Photo - Rob Williamson)