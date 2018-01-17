KING WOMAN Streaming Cover Of THE STONE ROSES' "I Wanna Be Adored"; Band Join Sargent House Management Roster

King Woman has shared a cover of “I Wanna Be Adored” by The Stone Roses. Listen to the powerful cover below and order on Bandcamp here.

Additionally, King Woman are happy to announce they have now joined the management roster at Sargent House (Chelsea Wolfe, Deafheaven, Russian Circles, Earth, Mutoid Man, etc) and have just launched their new website at kingwoman.band

The band commented on the new partnership and Stone Roses cover, saying: “We have an immense amount of respect for Cathy and are proud to be a part of the Sargent House family. It’s going to be a beautiful year. The Stone Roses song was recorded with at Earth Tone Studios with Pat Hills in Sacramento, CA. It’s our first shot at recording a cover.”

King Woman’s latest album, Created In The Image Of Suffering, is out now worldwide on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available on Relapse.com here and digital downloads on Bandcamp here.

(Photo - Matt Kadi)