KING ZEBRA – Featuring Former CHINA Singer Eric St. Michaels Release “Firewalker” Lyric Video
October 19, 2018, 2 hours ago
Swiss hard rock band King Zebra – featuring Eric St. Michaels (ex-China) on vocals – have released a new digital single and lyric video for “Firewalker”; it's the second song taken from their forthcoming EP.
The track was recorded & mixed by V.O. Pulver (Gurd, Poltergeist) at Little Creek Studio and mastered by Dan Suter (Krokus, Shakra, Eluveitie) at Echochamber.
King Zebra is:
Eric St. Michaels – Lead Vocals (ex-China)
Roman Lauer – Lead Guitars, Vocals
Jerry Napitupulu – Rhythm Guitars, Vocals
Michael Mutter – Bass, Vocals
Benjamin Grimm – Drums