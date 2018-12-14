KING ZEBRA – Featuring Former CHINA Singer Eric St. Michaels Streaming “Like A Hurricane” Single

Swiss hard rock band King Zebra - featuring Eric St. Michaels (ex-China) on vocals - have released a new digital single and music video for the song “Like A Hurricane”, taken from their forthcoming EP.

The track was recorded & mixed by V.O. Pulver (Gurd, Poltergeist) at Little Creek Studio and mastered by Dan Suter (Krokus, Shakra, Eluveitie) at Echochamber.

King Zebra is:

Eric St. Michaels – Lead Vocals (ex-China)

Roman Lauer – Lead Guitars, Vocals

Jerry Napitupulu – Rhythm Guitars, Vocals

Michael Mutter – Bass, Vocals

Benjamin Grimm – Drums