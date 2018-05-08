KINGCROW Announce The Persistence Album

Italian progressive metal/rock outfit Kingcrow announces the band's newest album, The Persistence, now confirmed for worldwide release on September 7th via Sensory Records. The album is to be released as the band hits the road across Europe supporting Pain Of Salvation.

Describing Kingcrow today is quite a difficult task, but one could state that the influence of different kinds of music, from progressive rock, ambient music, alternative rock, and metal are all present in the band's music With each release, Kingcrow has taken a step further away from their original roots and is regarded today as one of the most exciting bands that Italy has to offer.

Kingcrow's upcoming third album for Sensory Records, The Persistence closes a three-year gap since the band's acclaimed Eidos album. The band recorded the album at Sound Under Pressure, produced once again by the band's Diego and Thundra Cafolla and mixed by Giampiero Ulacco. The photography and design of Devilnax completes the design, as with its predecessor.

The Persistence will be released September 7th via Sensory Records. Stand by for the album's cover art, tracklisting, audio samples, preorders, and more to be issued shortly.

The release of The Persistence is tied in conjunction to Kingcrow's impending support slot for Pain Of Salvation, which will run from August 31st through September 20th.

(Photo by: Devilnax)