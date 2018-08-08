KINGCROW – “Night’s Descending” Single Streaming Featuring PAIN OF SALVATION’s Daniel Gildenlow

Italian prog rock/metal outfit Kingcrow has issued a new single from their impending new album, The Persistence, set for early September release through Sensory Records. The new track, "Night's Descending," features a guest vocal performance by Pain Of Salvation's vocalist Daniel Gildenlow. This is an extra special pairing as Kingcrow will tour across Europe supporting Pain Of Salvation in conjunction with the release of The Persistence.

Offers Kingcrow's DiegoCafolla with the new single, "'Night's Descending' holds a special place in my heart for personal reasons and I love the sense of drama that permeates the song. As soon as I wrote the vocal melody I thought that it sounded perfect for the voice of Daniel Gildenlow from Pain Of Salvation. I talked with our singer Diego Marchesi about the idea and when he heard the song he totally agreed with me, so I contacted Daniel telling him I wrote a song that I thought it was perfect for his singing. Luckily Daniel liked the song quite a bit and told me he was going to making it. When we heard Daniel singing on 'Night's Descending' for the first time I was impressed by his incredibly emotional performance and I thought we definitely made right choice."

The Persistence will be released on CD, 2LP, and digital formats worldwide on September 7th via Sensory Records. The vinyl version features three bonus tracks recorded at ProgPower USA have a new mastering by Alan Douches on the D-side. Find preorders here.

The release of The Persistence is tied in conjunction to Kingcrow's support slot for Pain Of Salvation, which will run from August 31st through September 20th.

Cafolla offers of The Persistence, "With the last record, Eidos, we finished what we call the 'life trilogy' which included Phlegethon, In Crescendo, and Eidos, and when we started talking about the new chapter everyone agreed we needed somehow to step a bit outside of our confort zone and refresh our sound. With that in mind, I started to write a lot of music, which ended up being three hours of music more or less, trying different things until I came up with a couple of songs that sounded interesting and fresh to us and showcased the 'X factor' of the new record. 'Everything Goes' and 'Devil's Got A Picture' were the first two written. These early songs sounded different from what we did in the past but still somehow sounding like us, with a kind of a dark ambient, more modern vibe mixed with a heavier rock attitude. Devilnax was also determined to have a different cover style for the album, and after nights spent listening to the demos and discussing the lyrical content, for the first time all by vocalist Diego Marchesi, he came up with that very powerful image that fits beautifully with the main vibe of The Persistence."

(Photo by: Devilnax)