KINGCROW Reveal “Father” Video

As Sensory Records prepares for the release of The Persistence, the new LP from Italian prog outfit Kingcrow, the band has issued the album's first video single. The video for the song "Father" has been premiered as the band prepares to begin their European tour supporting Pain Of Salvation this week.

The video for "Father" was filmed by Devilnax, directed by Devilnax and Kingcrow's Diego Cafolla. With the premiere of the new song, Cafolla offers, "This is a song that was written very quickly. I had the whole first part written with just a basic drum machine loop and Thundra came up with that hypnotic drums pattern, which I liked a lot. It's a pretty dark song and the only one we already played live in a show in Rome and it worked beautifully. I think it shows very well our interest in both trip hop atmospheres and heavy stuff and I like that a lot of things happen in less than five minutes, from the atmospheric first part to the heavy, proggy ending."

The Persistence will be released on CD, 2LP, and digital formats worldwide on September 7th via Sensory Records. The vinyl version features three bonus tracks recorded at ProgPower USA have a new mastering by Alan Douches on the D-side. Find preorders here.

The release of The Persistence is tied in conjunction to Kingcrow's support slot for Pain Of Salvation, which will run from August 31st through September 20th.

Cafolla offers of The Persistence, "With the last record, Eidos, we finished what we call the 'life trilogy' which included Phlegethon, In Crescendo, and Eidos, and when we started talking about the new chapter everyone agreed we needed somehow to step a bit outside of our confort zone and refresh our sound. With that in mind, I started to write a lot of music, which ended up being three hours of music more or less, trying different things until I came up with a couple of songs that sounded interesting and fresh to us and showcased the 'X factor' of the new record. 'Everything Goes' and 'Devil's Got A Picture' were the first two written. These early songs sounded different from what we did in the past but still somehow sounding like us, with a kind of a dark ambient, more modern vibe mixed with a heavier rock attitude. Devilnax was also determined to have a different cover style for the album, and after nights spent listening to the demos and discussing the lyrical content, for the first time all by vocalist Diego Marchesi, he came up with that very powerful image that fits beautifully with the main vibe of The Persistence."

"Night's Descending":

"The Persistence":

(Photo by: Devilnax)