KINGDOM COLLAPSE Debut “Uprise” Single, Video

Texas hard rock quartet Kingdom Collapse has released a new track, “Uprise,” a song that perfectly captures the group’s ability to blend catchy radio hooks with their high-energy delivery.

“We're excited to release the new single at this time with everything going on in the world,” says vocalist Jonathan Norris. “With what we’ve all endured globally with the recent pandemic, this is an anthem assuring the fact that we will not only recover but we will rise even stronger.”

Norris wrote “Uprise” with acclaimed songwriter Ted Bruner, who has penned such radio rock hits as “Porn Star Dancing” (My Darkest Days), “Fallen Angel” (Three Days Grace) and others. Not only was he involved in writing the song, but Norris produced the song all on his own. “It’s not every day you have a front man who writes AND produces the songs from start to finish,” notes manager Aaron Smith. “That’s a big part of the magic that gives Kingdom Collapse their identity.”

Kingdom Collapse‘s sound - melodic, heavy riff-based rock – has garnered millions of streams of band’s music catalog across multiple music platforms. The band ended 2019 with their infectious single “Payback,” which got spins on Sirius/XM’s Octane and landed national press coverage.

2020 continues to be a huge year for Kingdom Collapse. With Jonathan Norris on vocals, Robert Flores on guitar, Blake Suarez on bass, and David Sanchez on drums, Kingdom Collapse plans to bring the “Uprise” to the masses this summer.