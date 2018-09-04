KINGDOM COME Announce More Dates For 30th Anniversary Tour

Hard rock band Kingdom Come was formed in 1987 and quickly signed to Polydor Records. The band released their first single "Get It On" which held a stranglehold on rock radio in early 1988, prompting their self-titled debut album to ship gold.

The quintet, comprised of guitarists Danny Stag and Rick Steier, bassist Johnny B. Frank, drummer James Kottak, and singer Lenny Wolf, took to the road immediately as part of the North American Monsters Of Rock tour alongside Van Halen, Scorpions, Metallica, and Dokken. In addition to touring and extensive radio airplay, they also became MTV favourites with such videos as "Get It On" and "What Love Can Be", helping the band to sell over two million debut albums worldwide.

2018 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of that classic album prompting drummer James Kottak to revive Kingdom Come. Along with original members Danny Stag, Rick Steier, Johnny B. Frank, a tour to commemorate the success of the band and album is born. Original singer Lenny Wolf declined to participate in the tour, but wishes the rest of the guys all the success and best in the world! Keith St. John (formerly of Montrose & Lynch Mob) will be stepping up to fill that large void, “but is definitely up to the job” according to the band members.

Guitarist Danny Stag says, “...we all love each other like brothers, get along, and laugh a lot. It's like a miracle that this is finally happening!" Bassist Johnny B. Frank adds, “It was 30 years ago The Wolf recruited us, The Rock produced us, MTV aired us and Van Halen made us Monsters Of Rock. Grateful to Rock another day!!!"

Kingdom Come will tour in 2018 - 2019 performing songs from their legendary debut album along with music from their second album In Your Face. More dates have been announced and the current itinerary can be found below.

Visit the band’s website for information on VIP Meet and Greets.

Tour dates:

September

27 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

28 - Vancouver, WA - Cascade Bar & Grill

29 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

October

3 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go-Go

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

6 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

7 - Scottsdale, AZ - Blk Live

8 - Santa Fe, NM - Camel Rock Casino

11 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

12 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

13 - Versailles, OH - BMI Speedway

14 - Louisville, KY - The Bourbon Hall

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

18 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

19 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

21 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

23 - New Bedford, MA - Greasy Luck Brewpub

26 - Granite City, IL - Eddie's Bar & Grill

27 - Kansas City, MO - The Scene KC Rock Bar

Kingdom Come lineup:

James Kottak - Drums

Johnny B. Frank - Bass

Danny Stag - Guitar

Rick Steier - Guitar

Keith St. John - Vocals