KINGDOM COME Drummer JAMES KOTTAK On Former Vocalist LENNY WOLF - "He Doesn't Want To Go Through All Of This Madness Again"

Gausten: Lenny Wolf is not involved in this current incarnation (of Kingdom Come). I do know there have been some positive statements made on his behalf online wishing you guys well. For the benefit of those fans who have that initial question of where he is, where does Lenny stand with you guys? What’s the current relationship like?

Kottak: "We have an understanding, and everything’s cool. He got sick of it, and he’s kind of had some bad breaks in the business. It’s a sucky business; it’s terrible. We talked from last September through Christmas. In January, he called and said, ‘You know what? I just don’t want to do it.’ He announced a year ago that he was retiring and putting Kingdom Come away. I was going, ‘Come on, dude. Just one last hurrah, at least for a year.’ When Lenny says he’s made up his mind, that’s it; there’s no talking him out of it. We’re still friends; everything’s great. It’s just that he doesn’t want to go through all of this madness again."

Gausten: Where does Kingdom Come go from here? What are the band’s future plans beyond this tour?

Kottak: "We’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves. We’re using this as a launching pad; we’re going to get the vibe and see what our friends, family and fans and everybody out there says as feedback. But I know so far from doing interviews with guys like you that the reception has been wonderful. I have no idea; we’ll take it from there. If you plan too far ahead, you don’t live in the now and you end up screwing now up. Now is all we have today. There’s a million ideas floating between the band, journalists and fans online. We’ll get to that next and see what happens."

Kingdom Come was formed in 1987 and quickly signed to Polydor Records. The band released their first single "Get It On" which held a stranglehold on rock radio in early 1988, prompting their self-titled debut album to ship gold.

The quintet, comprised of guitarists Danny Stag and Rick Steier, bassist Johnny B. Frank, drummer James Kottak, and singer Lenny Wolf, took to the road immediately as part of the North American Monsters Of Rock tour alongside Van Halen, Scorpions, Metallica, and Dokken. In addition to touring and extensive radio airplay, they also became MTV favourites with such videos as "Get It On" and "What Love Can Be", helping the band to sell over two million debut albums worldwide.

2018 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of that classic album prompting drummer James Kottak to revive Kingdom Come. Along with original members Danny Stag, Rick Steier, Johnny B. Frank, a tour to commemorate the success of the band and album is born. Original singer Lenny Wolf declined to participate in the tour, but wishes the rest of the guys all the success and best in the world! Keith St. John (formerly of Montrose & Lynch Mob) will be stepping up to fill that large void, “but is definitely up to the job” according to the band members.

Guitarist Danny Stag says, “...we all love each other like brothers, get along, and laugh a lot. It's like a miracle that this is finally happening!" Bassist Johnny B. Frank adds, “It was 30 years ago The Wolf recruited us, The Rock produced us, MTV aired us and Van Halen made us Monsters Of Rock. Grateful to Rock another day!!!"

Kingdom Come will tour in 2018 - 2019 performing songs from their legendary debut album along with music from their second album In Your Face. More dates have been announced and the current itinerary can be found below.

Tour dates:

October

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

18 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

19 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

21 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

23 - New Bedford, MA - Greasy Luck Brewpub

26 - Granite City, IL - Eddie's Bar & Grill

27 - Kansas City, MO - The Scene KC Rock Bar

Kingdom Come lineup:

James Kottak - Drums

Johnny B. Frank - Bass

Danny Stag - Guitar

Rick Steier - Guitar

Keith St. John - Vocals