KINGDOM COME / Ex-SCORPIONS Drummer JAMES KOTTAK - "I've Had My Problems With Alcoholism... I've Been In Recovery For About Two Years"; Video

In a new interview with IndiePower TV, drummer James Kottak (Kingdom Come, ex-Scorpions) discusses the upcoming Kingdom Come US tour, as well as his September 2016 dismissal from the Scorpions and his battle with alcohol.

In regards to Scorpions, James reveals: "I'm very thankful and grateful that I had the time with them. We parted amicably, we're great friends. You know, I have had my problems with alcoholism, I will not deny that. I've been in recovery for about two years. I'm not perfect, I've struggled. I've been up, I've been down, I've been in and I've been out. But the thing is that I'm working my program, and I'm working hard, and I don't preach it. I'm not going, 'don't drink'. Eff that, man. This is my personal situation. I've had my problems with alcoholism. Thank God I was never a pill addict or whatever... that was never my cup of tea. And it is what it is. And I acknowledge that, and I'm working on it. And it's a thing. And I have the gene, I'm an alcoholic. But the thing is I'm working on it."

Kingdom Come was formed in 1987 and was quickly signed to Polydor Records. They released their first single "Get It On" which had a stranglehold on AOR radio in early 1988, prompting their self-titled debut album to ship gold.

The quintet, comprised of guitarists Danny Stag and Rick Steier, bassist Johnny B. Frank, drummer James Kottak, and singer Lenny Wolf, took to the road immediately as part of the North American Monsters Of Rock Tour alongside Van Halen, Scorpions, Metallica, and Dokken. In addition to touring and extensive radio airplay, they also became MTV favorites with such videos as "Get It On" and "What Love Can Be" helping the band to sell two million debut albums worldwide.

2018 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of that classic album prompting James Kottak to revive Kingdom Come. Along with original members Danny Stag, Rick Steier, Johnny B. Frank, a tour to commemorate the success of the band and album is born. Original singer Lenny Wolf declined to participate in the tour, but wishes the rest of the guys all the success and best in the world. Keith St. John (formerly of Montrose and Lynch Mob) will be stepping up to fill that large void, “but is definitely up to the job” according to the band members.

Guitarist Danny Stag says, “...we all love each other like brothers, get along, and laugh a lot. It's like a miracle that this is finally happening!" Bassist Johnny B. Frank adds, “It was 30 years ago The Wolf recruited us, The Rock produced us, MTV aired us and Van Halen made us Monsters Of Rock. Grateful to Rock another day!!!"

Kingdom Come will tour in 2018 - 2019 performing their debut album in its entirety (when headlining) along with music from their second album In Your Face.

Tour dates:

September

27 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

28 - Vancouver, WA - Cascade Bar & Grill

29 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

October

3 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go-Go

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

6 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

7 - Scottsdale, AZ - Blk Live

11 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

12 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

13 - Versailles, OH - BMI Speedway

14 - Louisville, KY - The Bourbon Hall

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

18 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

19 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

21 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

23 - New Bedford, MA - Greasy Luck Brewpub

26 - Granite City, IL - Eddie's Bar & Grill

27 - Kansas City, MO - The Scene KC Rock Bar