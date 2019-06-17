KINGS OF CHAOS - DEE SNIDER And WARREN DEMARTINI Perform RATT's "Wanted Man"

This past weekend, on Saturday June 15th, Kings Of Chaos headined the ROT (Republic Of Texas) Rally in Austin, Texas. The all-star ensemble includes guitarists Warren DeMartini (Ratt) and Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), along with bassist James LoMenzo (White Lion, Black Label Society, Megadeth), drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, John Fogerty) and vocalists Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) and Lou Gramm (Foreigner)

Fan-filmed video footage of Kings Of Chaos covering Ratt's "Wanted Man", with Snider on vocals and DeMartini on guitar, can be enjoyed below.

Catch Kings Of Chaos live on the following dates:

June

21 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavillion

22 - Aurora, IL - River Edge Park

Further details, including ticket links, can be found at this location.