KINGS OF CHAOS Featuring GILBY CLARKE, DEE SNIDER, SEBASTIAN BACH, And More Announce Texas Show

Let the Chaos begin! It's official, super band Kings Of Chaos will headline The Republic Of Texas Biker Rally on Saturday, June 15th at The Travis County Expo Center in Austin, Texas.

The superstar lineup includes two lead vocalists that need no introduction, Sebastian Bach of Skid Row and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister. They will be joined by guitarist Gilby Clarke of Guns N' Roses, bassist James LoMenzo of Black Label Society and Slash, and drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, John Fogerty).

Supporting Kings Of Chaos will be guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer Richie Kotzen of The Winery Dogs, set to go on at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale now at rotrally.com.