KINGS OF CHAOS Featuring SEBASTIAN BACH, GILBY CLARKE And More Issue Video Announcement For Upcoming Shows

Kings Of Chaos featuring guitarists Warren DeMartini (Ratt) and Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), along with bassist James LoMenzo (White Lion, Black Label Society, Megadeth), drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, John Fogerty) and vocalists Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) and Lou Gramm (Foreigner) have uploaded a video detailing their forthcoming shows in the month of June.

Confirmed dates are as listed:

June

15 - Austin, TX - R.O.T. Rally

21 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavillion

22 - Aurora, IL - River Edge Park

Further details, including ticket links, can be found at this location.