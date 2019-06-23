KINGS OF CHAOS Members SEBASTIAN BACH, WARREN DEMARTINI And GILBY CLARKE Cover SKID ROW's "18 And Life" Live In Texas (Video)

On Saturday June 15th, Kings Of Chaos headined the ROT (Republic Of Texas) Rally in Austin, Texas. The all-star ensemble includes guitarists Warren DeMartini (Ratt) and Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), along with bassist James LoMenzo (White Lion, Black Label Society, Megadeth), drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, John Fogerty) and vocalists Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) and Lou Gramm (Foreigner)

Fan-filmed video footage of Kings Of Chaos performing the Skid Row classic "18 And Life" can be viewed below along with previously posted footage of Ratt's "Lay It Down" and "Wanted Man" being covered on the same night.