KINGS OF DUST Feat. Former BADLANDS Bassist GREG CHAISSON Release "Like An Ocean" Lyric Video

Phoenix-based retro rockers, Kings Of Dust, have released a lyric video for "Like An Ocean", from the band's upcoming self-titled debut album. Watch below:

Kings Of Dust will release their debut on March 13 via Shock Records / Vanity Music Group.

The band is comprised of former Badlands bassist Greg Chaisson, one time Red Dragon Cartel (along with Chaisson) frontman, Michael Thomas Beck, lead guitarist Ryan McKay from the Crash Street Kids and drummer Jimi Taft from local legends Surgical Steel. Kings Of Dust find themselves rooted in mid 70’s era classic rock, recalling the likes of Deep Purple, Humble Pie, Bad Company and Led Zeppelin in their arsenal.

Chaisson runs down the band’s approach: “There are some really great bands out there right now with that 70s style sound. But Kings Of Dust is first generation stuff. We were all there when it was a "sound" the first time around, so I think it's very authentic, seeing as this is what we grew up listening to."

Recorded throughout the spring and summer of 2019 and mixed this fall at SoundVision Recording in Mesa in Mesa, AZ, the self-titled release was produced by Greg Chaisson and mixed by Michael Beck and mastered by by Brad Vance (Rainbow, Graham Bonnet) at Red Mastering

The album isn’t your run of the mill collection of three chord based love songs and “standing up to ‘the man’” type anthems. Says Beck, “The song subjects vary from parents teaching their kids the rules of life to not letting your emotions get the best of you. Positive messages brought to life by a veteran group of musicians who don’t abide by the three chord rock theory."

Step back into time when rock and roll was just that with the new release from Greg Chaisson’s Kings Of Dust. Further details to follow.