KINGS OF DUST Feat. Former BADLANDS Bassist GREG CHAISSON Release "Ya, That's Me" Lyric Video

Phoenix based retro rockers Kings Of Dust have released a lyric video for the track "Ya, That's Me", which can be seen below.

"The song discusses being stuck with who you are. Good or bad," says singer Michael Thomas Beck. "This was one of the tracks that the rhythm section recorded in one take. There are several of those on the record. But this one Greg (Chaisson, bassist) and Jimi (Taft, drummer) just locked into something. It’s got a pretty interesting bass line to begin with. I’m not sure he would ever play it the same way twice. But we seemed to catch a swing on that take that really made the song groove in the way it needed to."

Kings Of Dust's self-titled debut as produced by the band's bassist Greg Chaisson, and engineered and mixed by frontman Michael Thomas Beck at SoundVision Studios in Mesa, AZ is in stores now through Shock Records / Vanity Music Group.

Tracklisting:

"Like An Ocean"

"Upon Reflection"

"What’s The Other"

"The Devil Made Me Do It"

"My Piece Of Mine"

"Ugly"

"Yours Not Mine"

"Ya, That’s Me"

"By You"

"Mama"

"Wolves"

"A Little Bit Of Insanity"

"Keep The Spirit Alive"

For further details, visit Kings Of Dust on Facebook.