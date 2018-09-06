KINLIN Featuring Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Drummer PATRICK JOHANSSON Release “Stand Or Fall” Music Video

Kinlin, featuring former Yngwie Malmsteen drummer Patrick Johansson, have released a music video for the track "Stand Or Fall" off their latest album The Last Stand, released via Sonic Night Music Club. Watch the clip below.

Kinlin is back with a vengeance and bringing it down heavy with their third powerful release, The Last Stand, which some are describing as “in your face and the return of old school hard rock music!”

Tracklisting:

“Wake Up“

“The Last Stand“

“Forever And A Day“

“Unthinkable“

“Lost Memories“

“Monday Rain“

“Stand Or Fall“

“Suffer And Pray“

“Leap Of Faith“

“Let Go“

“Blood Of Our Fathers“

“Live Again“

“Stand Or Fall” video:

“Suffer And Pray“ video:

“The Last Stand“ video: