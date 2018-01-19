KINLIN Featuring Former Yngwie Malmsteen Drummer Patrick Johansson Release “Suffer And Pray” Video

Kinlin featuring former Yngwie Malmsteen drummer Patrick Johansson have released a new music video for the track “Suffer And Pray” off their latest album The Last Stand released September 8th, 2017 via Sonic Night Music Club.

Kinlin is back with a vengeance and bringing it down heavy with their third powerful release, The Last Stand, which some are describing as “in your face and the return of old school hard rock music!”