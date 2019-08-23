KIP WINGER Announces The Passing Of His Brother, NATE WINGER
Kip Winger took to social media last night to announce the passing of his brother, Nate Winger.
Kip's message states: "It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to my beautiful brother Nate. Nate, I learned so much from you in this life. You were a warrior’s warrior. Your big heart was so beautiful. You will be missed and honored by so many. I love you. R.I.P."
Everyone at BraveWords offer our condolences to Kip and his family.