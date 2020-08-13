KIP WINGER Guests On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE, Talks Working With ALICE COOPER And Forming WINGER - "I Owe A Lot To KANE ROBERTS" (Video)

During a recent interview with 95.5 KLOS, Winger frontman Kip Winger revealed the band is currently working on a follow-up album to 2014's Better Days Comin'. During a guest appearance on In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie, Kip elaborated on the band's plans for the new record, being part of a dance company in his younger days, learning to compose classical music, Winger / Whitesnake guitarist Reb Beach, working with shock rock legend Alice Cooper, and more.

Kip Winger: "I owe a lot to (former Alice Cooper guitarist) Kane Roberts, to be honest with you. For anybody that knows him, Kane is a supremely insightful person, and he as the first person to recommend that I tell Alice I'd like to join his band to go on tour. Before I was with Alice, I was shopping a solo album, and I was into Peter Gabriel and all this British pop stuff. This was 1985 and I had written a hundred songs that all sounded like I escaped from Duran Duran meets Peter Gabriel. Alice Cooper was all about touring, and I hadn't done live playing for a long time. Kane would say 'It's not the time to write, you should think about touring.' In doing that, I just sat back and watched. I was thinking 'This is completely in my blood; I can put a band together. I should be doing this.' It all (Winger) started formulating during that one Alice Cooper tour I did."