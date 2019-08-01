KIP WINGER To Take The Stage After Tonight's Rock Of Ages Performance In NYC

Kip Winger will take the stage to perform one song following tonight's (August 1) performance of the Rock Of Ages musical, currently in a strictly limited engagement through October 6 at New World Stages - 340 West 50th Street in New York, NY.

A message from the producers: "Here’s some good news for Lonny (and you) - the one and only Kip Winger will be rocking out at Rock Of Ages! After Thursday’s performance, Kip will take the stage to perform, and you can be in the audience!"

Get your tickets to the show now at rockofagesmusical.com/.

