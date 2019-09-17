KIRK HAMMETT And THE WEDDING BAND Perform Cover Of BLACK SABBATH Classic "War Pigs"; HQ Video

September 17, 2019, 33 minutes ago

news heavy metal kirk hammett the wedding band black sabbath

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane, Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid), and Queens Of The Stone Age's Joey Castillo performed on July 26 at Cosmo Music in Toronto-area city Richmond Hill as The Wedding Band. Watch the collective cover Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" below:

Cosmo Music previously posted a video featuring highlights from the event. Check it out below, and head here for photos.



