KIRK HAMMETT And THE WEDDING BAND Perform Cover Of BLACK SABBATH Classic "War Pigs"; HQ Video

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane, Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid), and Queens Of The Stone Age's Joey Castillo performed on July 26 at Cosmo Music in Toronto-area city Richmond Hill as The Wedding Band. Watch the collective cover Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" below:

Cosmo Music previously posted a video featuring highlights from the event. Check it out below, and head here for photos.