KIRK HAMMETT, STEVEN TYLER, BILLY GIBBONS, DAVID GILMOUR And Others Perform At Tribute To FLEETWOOD MAC Guitarist/Co-Founder PETER GREEN; Video

Fleetwood Mac co-founder/guitarist Peter Green was honoured with a tribute concert at the London Palladium on Tuesday (February 25). The event, in benefit of the Teenage Cancer Trust, featured performances by Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), Pete Townshend (The Who), and many others.

Watch some fan-filmed footage from the event below: