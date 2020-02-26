KIRK HAMMETT, STEVEN TYLER, BILLY GIBBONS, DAVID GILMOUR And Others Perform At Tribute To FLEETWOOD MAC Guitarist/Co-Founder PETER GREEN; Video

February 26, 2020, an hour ago

news hard rock heavy metal peter green kirk hammett steven tyler billy gibbons david gilmour

KIRK HAMMETT, STEVEN TYLER, BILLY GIBBONS, DAVID GILMOUR And Others Perform At Tribute To FLEETWOOD MAC Guitarist/Co-Founder PETER GREEN; Video

Fleetwood Mac co-founder/guitarist Peter Green was honoured with a tribute concert at the London Palladium on Tuesday (February 25). The event, in benefit of the Teenage Cancer Trust, featured performances by Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), Pete Townshend (The Who), and many others.

Watch some fan-filmed footage from the event below:



Featured Audio

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews