KIRK HAMMETT Talks Leaving EXODUS To Join METALLICA - "When I Look Back At It Now, It Really Feels Like I Was Fulfilling My Own Destiny"

British GQ recently caught up with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and discussed the band's current WorldWired Tour. Hammett also talked about leaving Exodus to join Metallica. Check out the interview below.

Metallica will return to the road in 2018, confirmed shows are as listed:

February

1 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena - SOLD OUT

3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center - SOLD OUT

5 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center - SOLD OUT

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi - SOLD OUT

10 - Turin, Italy - Pala Alpitour - SOLD OUT

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena - SOLD OUT

14 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena - SOLD OUT

16 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena - SOLD OUT

March

27 - Herning, Denmark - Jyske Bank Boxen - SOLD OUT

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena - SOLD OUT

31 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

April

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena - SOLD OUT

5 - Budapest, Hungary - Sports Arena - SOLD OUT

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle - SOLD OUT

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle - SOLD OUT

11 - Geneva, Switzerland - Palexpo

26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle - SOLD OUT

28 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena - SOLD OUT

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena Leipzig - SOLD OUT

May

2 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena - SOLD OUT

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe - SOLD OUT

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe - SOLD OUT

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena - SOLD OUT

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena - SOLD OUT