KISS - 2019 Dynamite Trading Cards Rock Out With GENE SIMMONS, PAUL STANLEY Autographs

As they embark on their final tour, one of the greatest rock bands of all-time is returning to cardboard, reports Beckett Media, LLC. 2019 Dynamite KISS trading cards take a premium pack approach that focuses largely on autographs and sketch cards.

While there are other elements, these are the product drivers with one signed card per pack to go along with a pair of sketch cards.

2019 Dynamite KISS Trading Cards Overview:

The product does have a base set, although a brief one that’s nothing like past sets from Donruss and Press Pass. This time around, the base portion of the checklist has just 18 cards. That said, finishing it will still be a challenge as each pack has just two.

If you go from a bulk perspective, most of the autograph signers in 2019 Dynamite KISS come from the creative teams behind recent comics. However, there are a couple members of the band - and they’re big ones. Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley each have two different autograph cards. Over a 12-pack box, there’s at least one Simmons or Stanley autograph.

With such a visual look to the band and their make-up, sketch cards are a natural fit for the product. More than 50 artists worked on the set, providing for a variety of takes and styles.

