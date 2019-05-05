KISS - 80,000 Fans Sing “Rock And Roll All Nite” in Mexico City

May 5, 2019, 5 minutes ago

news hard rock kiss

KISS have uploaded footage of 80,000 close friends in Iztacalco, Mexico City at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack singing “Rock And Roll All Nite” below:



During the May 3rd show, frontman Paul Stanley was forced to abandon his traditional zip-line stunt during "Love Gun", which flies him over the audience to the middle of the venue where he performs the song, due to a technical problem. Check out the video below.

Check out an official clip of Paul Stanley fliying across the venue during "Love Gun" when things go according to plan.

Find the End Of The Road tour itinerary here.

 



