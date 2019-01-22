KISS, AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD Part Of Universal Music Merchandising Operation With Acquisition Of Epic Rights

According to Variety, Universal Music Group-owned Bravado has acquired Epic Rights, the Los Angeles-based merchandising and branding company that counts KISS, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Billy Joel and David Bowie, among others, on its roster.

Epic Rights was launched in 2014 by Dell Furano, a pioneer of music merchandising who co-founded Winterland Productions in the 1970s with legendary concert promoter Bill Graham. Furano later became CEO of Sony Signatures, which was acquired by Live Nation in 2008 after which he served as chief executive of Live Nation Merchandise.

As a boutique music artist services company, Epic Rights’ services include retail branding and licensing, VIP ticketing and fan experiences, maintaining artists’ official websites and online merch shops, fan communities, concert merchandising and trademark development.

Read more at Variety.

(Photo - Jen Rosenstein)