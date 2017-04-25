KISS – Alive Forever Now Available As eBook

KISS Alive Forever – The Complete Touring History, the landmark KISS book is now finally available as an eBook for the first time ever exclusively through iBooks (Mac/IOS) / iTunes (PC/Android) on June 5th. Copies may be preordered here .

Initially published by Billboard Books in 2002, KISS Alive Forever is widely regarded as the KISS bible by the band’s legions of fans. The book has been out of print for nearly a decade and hardcopies of the original work are so hoarded and sought-after by the KISS Army that used copies routinely fetch $200 online.

A product of over seven years of research, KISS Alive Forever details the band’s touring history back to the very beginning of the band’s existence in January 1973. The book not only garnered critical and public acclaim, but its dissertation level of detailed research spawned an entire micro-industry of likeminded KISS publications.

The 288-page tome explores KISS’s vastly influential concert history, examining each show via a host of datapoints: date, city, state, country, venue, attendance and capacity figures, opening and headlining acts, and set lists. Authors Curt Gooch and Jeff Suhs bring the hard data to life with a vast collection of anecdotes culled from over 500 hours of exclusive interviews done for the book with the likes of opening acts, band management, promoters, venue personnel and particularly with over 50 members of the band’s road crew.

The iBook version of KISS Alive Forever is brought to market by its original authors who have painstakingly restored their influential 2002 work from the original publishing plates.