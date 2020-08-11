KISS Alive! Road Case - Video Trailer Launched For KnuckleBonz "On Tour" Collectible

A video trailer for the upcoming KISS Alive! Road Case limited edition collectible can be seen below. Estimated shipping date is January 2021.

The KISS Alive! Road Case On Tour Series collectible is an officially licensed, limited edition collectible; only 3,000 of each are cast. Each are hand detailed and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. The Rock Iconz On Tour Series brings music fans and collectors moments in and around the world’s great live performances and world tours.

