KISS Announce 75 More Shows For End Of The Road Farewell Tour; Final Show To Take Place In New York City In 2021

Ultimate Classic Rock is reporting that KISS has announced 75 new shows for their End Of The Road Farewell Tour. They will run from February - October 2020.

The band revealed the dates on their current KISS Kruise, which sails until November 4th. They are as follows; venues have yet to be confirmed

February

1 - Manchester, NH

4 - Allentown, PA

5 - Buffalo, NY

7 - Charlottesville, VA

8 - Greensboro, NC

11 - Columbia, SC

13 - Lexington, KY

15 - Peoria, IL

16 - Fort Wayne, IN

18 - Springfield, MO

19 - Wichita, KS

21 - Sioux City, IA

22 - Grand Forks, ND

24 - St. Paul, MN

25 - Lincoln, NE

29 - Laughlin, NV

March

2 - Bakersfield, CA

4 - Los Angeles, CA (makeup date)

6 - Oakland, CA (makeup date)

9 - El Paso, TX

10 - Lubbock, TX

12 - Tulsa, OK

14 - Lafayette, LA

15 - Biloxi, MS

April

24 - San Salvador, El Salvador

28 - San Jose, Costa Rica

30 - Bogata, Columbia

May

2 - Lima, Peru

5 - Santiago, Chile

7 - Asuncion, Paraguay

9 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

12 - Porto Alegro, Brazil

14 - Curitiba, Brazil

16 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

19 - Uberlandia, Brazil

June

9 - Paris, France

12 - Derby, U.K. (Download)

14 - Dortmund, Germany

15 - Hamburg, Germany

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark

20 - Sandnes, Norway

23 - Gothenburg, Sweden

25 - Stockholm, Sweden

27 - Helsinki, Finland

29 - Kaunas, Lithuania

July

1 - Prague, Czech Republic

4 - Barcelona, Spain

5 - Madrid, Spain

7 - Lisbon, Portugal

10 - Frankfurt, Germany

11 - Stuttgart, Germany

13 - Verona, Italy

15 - Gilwice, Poland

16 - Budapest, Hungary

18 - Sofia, Bulgaria

21 - Geneva, Switzerland

25 - Johannesburg, South Africa

August

28 - Mansfield, MA

29 - Hartford, CT

31 - Canandaigua, NY

September

1 - Bangor, ME

4 - Atlantic City, NJ

5 - Burgettstown, PA

8 - Atlanta, GA

9 - Raleigh, NC

11 - Clarkston, MI

13 - Tinley Park, IL

14 - Dayton, OH

15 - Milwaukee, WI

19 - George, WA

20 - Ridgefield, WA

22 - Boise, ID

24 - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - San Bernardino, CA

27 - Chula Vista, CA

29 - Phoenix, AZ

October

1 - Austin. TX

3 - Ft. Worth. TX

30 - Nov. 4 - Kiss Kruise X

The End Of The Road Farewell Tour will wrap up on July 17th, 2021 in New York City.