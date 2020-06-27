KISS Announce Double Platinum Collection

The best of the best, KISS Double Platinum is back with an all new collection including a Limited Edition of 500 Picture Disc and online exclusive bundles. Check it out here.

Double Platinum is the first greatest hits album from KISS, released on April 2, 1978. It's highest chart success was in Canada where it peaked at #15. Double Platinum has since been certified Gold in Canada and Platinum in The United States.

Tracklisting:

Side 1

"Strutter '78"

"Do You Love Me?"

"Hard Luck Woman" (Remix)

"Calling Dr. Love" (Remix)

"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"

Side 2

"Love Gun"

"God Of Thunder"

"Firehouse" (Remix)

"Hotter Than Hell"

"I Want You"

Side 3

"Deuce" (Remix)

"100,000 Years" (Remix)

"Detroit Rock City" (Remix)

"Rock Bottom (Intro)/She" (Remix)

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

Side 4

"Beth"

"Makin' Love"

"C'mon And Love Me" (Remix)

"Cold Gin"

"Black Diamond" (Remix)

