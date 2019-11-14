KISS Announce Last Legs Of End Of The Road Tour
November 14, 2019, 14 minutes ago
KISS have announced the last legs of their final tour, the End Of The Road Tour. The initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows, but the End Of The Road Tour will officially come to a close on July 21, 2021 at a NY location yet to be named. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates listed below. KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.
KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 19 at 10 AM, local time through 10 PM, local time at kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10 PM, local time. Visit kissonline.com for more information. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the End Of The Road Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 20 at 12 PM, local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10 PM, local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.
Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.
"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.
Tour dates:
February
1 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
4 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
5 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
7 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
8 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex*
11 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena*
13 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
15 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
18 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
21 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
22 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center+
25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena+
29 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center
March
2 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Area (formerly Rabobank Arena)
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
6 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome
15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
August
28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
31 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
September
3 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
4 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
5 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
8 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park*
11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
14 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
19 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
20 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
22 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
27 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
October
1 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
2 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
* general on sale starts 12 PM, local time
+ general on sale starts 9 AM, local time
(Photo - Jen Rosenstein)