KISS Announce Last Legs Of End Of The Road Tour

KISS have announced the last legs of their final tour, the End Of The Road Tour. The initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows, but the End Of The Road Tour will officially come to a close on July 21, 2021 at a NY location yet to be named. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates listed below. KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 19 at 10 AM, local time through 10 PM, local time at kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10 PM, local time. Visit kissonline.com for more information. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the End Of The Road Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 20 at 12 PM, local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10 PM, local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.

Tour dates:

February

1 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

4 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

5 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

7 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

8 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

11 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena*

13 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

15 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

18 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

21 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

22 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center+

25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena+

29 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center

March

2 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Area (formerly Rabobank Arena)

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

6 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

31 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

September

3 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

4 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

5 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

8 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

14 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

19 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

20 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

22 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

27 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

October

1 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

* general on sale starts 12 PM, local time

+ general on sale starts 9 AM, local time

(Photo - Jen Rosenstein)