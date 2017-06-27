KISS Announce Live Date For Sugarland, Texas In September; Ticket Pre-Sales Start June 29th
Following is an update from the KISS camp:
"KISS will rock the Smart Financial Centre in Sugarland, Texas on September 26th! An Exclusive KISS Army Fan Club pre-sale will begin June 29th at 10:00am local time. If you are not a member of the KISS Army, join now at this location to get access to the pre-sale."
Go to this location for the complete KISS tour itinerary.
KISS performed at the Olympijskiy Stadium in Moscow, Russia on May 1st as part of thier KISSWorld 2017 tour. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Deuce"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"Lick It Up"
"I Love It Loud"
"Love Gun"
"Firehouse"
"Shock Me"
- guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)
"Flaming Youth"
- bass solo -
"War Machine"
"Crazy Crazy Nights"
"Cold Gin"
"Say Yeah"
"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"
"Psycho Circus"
"Black Diamond"
Encore:
"Detroit Rock City"
"I Was Made for Lovin' You"
"Rock and Roll All Nite"