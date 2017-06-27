KISS Announce Live Date For Sugarland, Texas In September; Ticket Pre-Sales Start June 29th

Following is an update from the KISS camp:

"KISS will rock the Smart Financial Centre in Sugarland, Texas on September 26th! An Exclusive KISS Army Fan Club pre-sale will begin June 29th at 10:00am local time. If you are not a member of the KISS Army, join now at this location to get access to the pre-sale."

Go to this location for the complete KISS tour itinerary.

KISS performed at the Olympijskiy Stadium in Moscow, Russia on May 1st as part of thier KISSWorld 2017 tour. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Deuce"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Lick It Up"

"I Love It Loud"

"Love Gun"

"Firehouse"

"Shock Me"

- guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)

"Flaming Youth"

- bass solo -

"War Machine"

"Crazy Crazy Nights"

"Cold Gin"

"Say Yeah"

"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"

"Psycho Circus"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Detroit Rock City"

"I Was Made for Lovin' You"

"Rock and Roll All Nite"