KISS Announce More Details For Rescheduled KISS Kruise X; RATT, QUEENSRŸCHE, BRUCE KULICK And More Confirmed

KISS Kruise X, which was due to sail from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize & Roatan, Honduras from October 30 - November 4, 2020 aboard Norwegian Pearl, will now be taking place October 29 - November 3, 2021.

Says KISS: "As we announced a few weeks ago, our 2020 sailing has been postponed. We are thrilled to announce that The KISS Kruise is back and hitting the high seas for the 10th sailing October 29 – November 3, 2021, from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras aboard Norwegian Jewel. Join in on this Psycho Circus and register for the pre-sale today!"

Scheduled to perform aboard Kiss Kruise X: KISS, Ratt, Queensrÿche, Bruce Kulick, Fozzy, Black 'n Blue, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, Jared James Nichols, Liliac, + more to be announced.