KISS Announce Rescheduled & New End Of The Road European Dates For 2021

KISS have announced rescheduled and new European dates for 2021. Further dates will also be added to the cities announced today.

Paul Stanley says, “We are waiting. We are ready. When we are told everyone is safe and this pandemic is over, we will shake the earth and rock your world as always and as never before.”

Gene Simmons says, “We can't wait for this pandemic to be over, and for all of you to be safe. We are planning to rock your world, once it is safe out there, for all of you and for us. See you in Europe”

Rescheduled and new European dates announced today are below, with more dates to be added.

June

2 - Sportspalais - Antwerp, Belgium

8 - Accors Hotel Arena - Paris, France

10 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland

15 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Tele 2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

21 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland

23 - Scandanavian - Gothenburg, Sweden

25 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

30 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

July

3 - Rockfest - Barcelona, Spain

4 - Wizink Arena - Madrid, Spain

6 - Roman Arena - Nimes, France

8 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

10 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

12 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, Italy

15 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary

KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan pre-sales. VIP experiences may include a personal photo opportunity with the band, access to an exclusive pre-show lounge and a behind the scenes tour. Visit here for more information.

Unfortunately, due to scheduling issues involved with moving the tour back a year KISS will not be able to play the following cities, that were originally set for 2020.

Sandnes, Norway

Kaunas, Lithuania

Lisbon, Portugal

Gliwice, Poland

Sofia, Bulgaria

Those fans with tickets for the above cities should refer to their ticket office for refunds.