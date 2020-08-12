KISS Announce Rescheduled North American End Of The Road Dates With DAVID LEE ROTH
August 12, 2020, 16 minutes ago
KISS has announced the rescheduled dates of their End Of The Road North American tour with David Lee Roth. Ticket holders from the postponed dates will be honored for the news ones. If you’re unable to make the new date, please head here for information on refunds.
Dates:
August
18 – Mansfield, MA – Great Woods
19 – Bangor, ME – Waterfront
21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall*
22 – Hartford, CT – Meadows
26 – Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank
28 – Raleigh, NC – Walnut Creek
29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood
September
1 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center
2 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob
4 – Tinley Park, IL – The World
5 – Milwaukee, WI – Marcus
17 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight
18 – George, WA – The Gorge
21 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
22 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA
25 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island
26 – Phoenix, AZ – Desert Sky
29 – Austin, TX – 360
October
1 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies
2 – Tulsa, OK – BOK
5 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast
6 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome
*No David Lee Roth
KISS recently announced rescheduled and new European dates for 2021. Further dates will also be added to the cities announced today.
Paul Stanley says, “We are waiting. We are ready. When we are told everyone is safe and this pandemic is over, we will shake the earth and rock your world as always and as never before.”
Gene Simmons says, “We can't wait for this pandemic to be over, and for all of you to be safe. We are planning to rock your world, once it is safe out there, for all of you and for us. See you in Europe”
Rescheduled and new European dates announced today are below, with more dates to be added.
June
2 - Sportspalais - Antwerp, Belgium
8 - Accors Hotel Arena - Paris, France
10 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany
12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland
15 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany
19 - Tele 2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
21 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland
23 - Scandanavian - Gothenburg, Sweden
25 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany
30 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland
July
3 - Rockfest - Barcelona, Spain
4 - Wizink Arena - Madrid, Spain
6 - Roman Arena - Nimes, France
8 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany
10 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
12 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, Italy
15 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary
KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan pre-sales. VIP experiences may include a personal photo opportunity with the band, access to an exclusive pre-show lounge and a behind the scenes tour. Visit here for more information.
Unfortunately, due to scheduling issues involved with moving the tour back a year KISS will not be able to play the following cities, that were originally set for 2020.
Sandnes, Norway
Kaunas, Lithuania
Lisbon, Portugal
Gliwice, Poland
Sofia, Bulgaria
Those fans with tickets for the above cities should refer to their ticket office for refunds.