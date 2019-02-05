KISS Appears On The Price Is Right; Video Of Full Episode Streaming

In honor of the 2019 Grammy Awards, airing Sunday, February 9th, on CBS, The Price Is Right is hosting a week of shows celebrating music.

Each day, the show will be themed for a different genre, which started yesterday (Monday, February 4th) with KISS and rock and roll. The iconic band model a special prize package featuring their farewell tour and present a musical showcase. You can watch the full episode below (KISS appear around the 12:20 mark).

KISS launched the first leg of their massive End Of The Road World Tour last Thursday (January 31st) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Watch professionally filmed footage from the concert below:

The KISS Army Radio station is available now at SiriusXM Channel 30 for a limited time. Check out a promo video: