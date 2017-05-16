KISS - Arkansas Show Confirmed For September 2017

KISS have just announced that the band will play the Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, AR on September 28th. Full details are available at this location.

KISS performed at the Olympijskiy Stadium in Moscow, Russia on May 1st as part of thier KISSWorld 2017 tour. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Deuce"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Lick It Up"

"I Love It Loud"

"Love Gun"

"Firehouse"

"Shock Me"

- guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)

"Flaming Youth"

- bass solo -

"War Machine"

"Crazy Crazy Nights"

"Cold Gin"

"Say Yeah"

"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"

"Psycho Circus"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Detroit Rock City"

"I Was Made for Lovin' You"

"Rock and Roll All Nite"

Go to this location for the complete KISS tour itinerary.