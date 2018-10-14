KISS / Army Of Darkness Trade Paperback Due Next Month

The KISS / Army Of Darkness trade paperback will be released on November 21st by Dynamite Comics. An official description of the 128-page softcover reads as follows:

KISS is on top of the world and rocking faces until the night disciples of The Destroyer show up and the band disappears. Now, with the KISS tour canceled, a young Ash misses one of the most important events of his life that will change his destiny. Now the Chosen One has to get back on the right path and join the KISS Army Of Darkness!

Pre-order your copy now at this location.